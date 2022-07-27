Mohammad Mousavi invited to Iran volleyball team

TEHRAN – Middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi was invited to the Iran volleyball team for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

He had not been called up to the National Team since 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Iran are drawn with Argentina, Egypt and the Netherlands in Pool F in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. The team will first participate at the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner slated for Aug. 18 to 20 in Poland.

The National Team will start the world championship with a match against Argentina on Aug. 27 and meet Egypt and the Netherlands on Aug. 29 and 31, respectively.

A total of 24 teams, divided into six pools of four will play in a single round-robin format in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Iran squad:

Milad Ebadipour, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Morteza Sharifi, Meysam Salehi, Mohammadjavad Manavinejhad, Shahrooz Homayounfarmanesh, Mohammad Mousavi, Aliasghar Mojarad, Amirhossein Toukhteh, Mehdi Jelveh, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Saber Kazemi, Javad Karimi, Mohammadtaher Vadi, Mohammadreza Hazratpour and Mohammadreza Moazen