Iran to play six friendlies ahead of 2022 FIVB Volleyball World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran will play six friendly matches as part of preparation for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Behrouz Ataei’s men will play Ukraine on Aug. 15 and 16. Iran will then take part at the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner slated for Aug. 18 to 20 in Poland and met Serbia, Poland and Argentina. Iran will play Slovenia on Aug. 23 in their last friendly match.

Iran are drawn with Argentina, Egypt and the Netherlands in Pool F in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. The team will first participate at the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner slated for Aug. 18 to 20 in Poland.

The National Team will start the world championship with a match against Argentina on Aug. 27 and meet Egypt and the Netherlands on Aug. 29 and 31, respectively.

A total of 24 teams, divided into six pools of four will play in a single round-robin format in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The top two nations in each pool and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the elimination round – making it much simpler for fans across the globe to keep track of the action.