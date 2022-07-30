Iranian girls claim two more golds at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

TEHRAN - Parnian Noori and Hana Zarrinkamar Roudbari of Iran won two gold medals at the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Noori won the first gold of the day by beatingYada Sangthong from Thailand 2-0 in the girls under-44 kg category.

Zarrinkamar Roudbari also defeated Serbian Elena Bradic 2-0 in the girls under-59kg category.

Baran Jamal Livani in the under-29kg and Sayna Alipour in the under-51kg category had previously won two gold medals in the competition.

The competition has brought 669 taekwondo practitioners from 90 countries together.