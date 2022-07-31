Governor-general sees tourism pillar of economic development

TEHRAN – A prosperous tourism industry could speed up economic development in Semnan province, its governor-general said on Sunday.

“Semnan province’s economic growth can be enhanced by the development of tourism due to the job opportunities it creates,” CHTN quoted Seyyed Mohammadreza Hashemi as saying

Provincial authorities are working to improve tourism productivity and economy and create employment with a focus on increasing tourist attractions, the official added.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

