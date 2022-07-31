Reviews of the book "Iranians Arrived" at Art Bureau

On Wednesday, December 24, the sixth session of the "Narrative of Awakening" series conference took place in Avesta Hall with program experts "Saeed Fakhrzadeh," "Mojtab Rahmandust," and "Tina Muhammad Husseini" in attendance. The session's focus was on reviewing the book "Iranians Arrived" by "Amir Muhammad Abbas Nejad."

Tina Mohammad Hosseini began by bringing up the book's cover and remarking on how beautiful it was and how it related to the content.

“The book is written in a fluid style. It does not use a report-writing format, and it makes use of engaging descriptions to draw readers in. The book gets off to a good start; it's obvious that the author is familiar with the fundamentals of story writing because he guides the reader along,” said Tina Mohammad Hosseini.

“In comparison to other books, this one has excellent characterization. The author describes the situations in such a way that the reader understands and sympathizes with the characters, like the commander's rage,” she added.

According to Mojtab Rahmandust, our soldiers used the Shahmirzadi accent, which the enemy could not understand, during the war to prevent them from noticing our presence and determining our position. This accent is used and explained in this book perfectly.

“In contrast to other books that divide the content into chapters, titles, and headings and give the audience a chance to rest, everything in this story happens quickly and with great excitement, and the author has not given the audience any opportunity to take a break at all,” he said.

Furthermore, Saeed Fakhrzadeh stated that the narration of the incident in this book takes place from two different perspectives, two characters who are each present on two different fronts, and two different nationalities—Syrian and Iranian.

He also discussed the barriers that some officials have put in the way of cultural activities and claimed that despite all of the leadership's efforts to remove these barriers, there are still issues in the country because cultural activities are not given the attention they deserve.

The author of the book, Amir Muhammad Abbas Nejad said: I am aware of the flaws, such as the interview's gap and the narrators' inability to identify the locations, but if they allowed me to visit Syria once more, these issues won't exist. Many portions of the book, including maps and war documents, were cut during editing. The following edition will attempt to address these issues.

“When Khorramshahr was liberated, the commander yelled over the airwaves, "Iranians Arrived," which became the book's title. Furthermore, olive was used for the cover design because it is widely available in Syria and our country's north, an element shared by the two countries,” said the author.

