New round of talks probably to be held in Vienna soon: MP

TEHRAN— A member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said a new round of nuclear talks will probably be held in Vienna soon.

“Considering the efforts of the European parties to reach the conclusion of the JCPOA negotiations, a new round of talks will probably be held in the coming days,” Yaqub Rezazadeh told ISNA on Sunday.



Late on Sunday, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Bagheri Kani also said Iran will “give another chance to the U.S. to demonstrate good faith” in attempts to revive the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.



“We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations which were aimed at fixing the damaging complicated situation caused by the U.S. unilateral & unlawful withdrawal,” Bagheri Kani tweeted.

He added, “We work closely with our JCPOA partners, in particular the Coordinator, to give another chance to the U.S. to demonstrate good faith & act responsibly. As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same.”

