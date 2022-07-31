Iran produces 90% of its nuclear equipment: AEOI

TEHRAN- Deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stated on Saturday that the Strategic Action Plan approved by the Iranian parliament led to production of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity and manufacturing of IR6 centrifuges.

Pejman Shirmardi stated that the AEOI's successes are the negotiating team's winning card and the Western negotiators’ greatest fear, despite the fact that the technology employed to attain these achievements are indigenous.

According to the AEOI deputy chief, the sanctions resulted in increased self-confidence, realization of internal capacities, crossing borders of knowledge, and the actual implementation of Imam Khomeini's (RA) instruction that "we can do it".

Shirmardi further stated that around 90% of nuclear technological equipment are being produced domestically, owing to the efforts of Iranian experts, and that this would not have been possible if the country relied on foreign powers.

He went on to say that Iran plans to produce 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by 2041.



“According to the comprehensive strategic document of the Atomic Energy Organization in Iran's 1420, the production of 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity is envisaged, and the approach of the organization is fully Iranian and indigenous reactor production, along with the use of external capacities; the Arak reactor will be used to produce radioisotopes, and the main goal is to make Iran a hub for the production of radioisotopes with medical use in the region,” he stated.

The deputy chief went on to say that the organization aims to compile a comprehensive strategic document by 2041 while simultaneously focusing on hardware sector (power plants, fuel cycle, use of radiation, etc.) and soft sector (law, security, and nuclear diplomacy).

Such an approach will lead to social, cultural, and economic attachment, as well as strengthening foreign relations and using these capacities, he pointed out.

Shirmardi stated that the purpose of new technologies is to get beyond the research stage and into commercialization.

Examples of this sector include quantum technologies and nuclear fusion, he remarked.

In the area of the nuclear fuel cycle, the nation has matured and is now one of the 13 countries with a full nuclear fuel cycle, he noted.

“This action and its approval was done correctly; this plan created tasks for the Atomic Energy Organization, which was implemented with the determination and order of the head of the organization,” Shirmardi said in reference to the effect that the Strategic Action Plan's approval by the parliament had on the nuclear industry.

He concluded that the opposite side should be aware that Iran will have a ready retort in case the Western side takes any unprofessional measures.

“The arrogant powers are against the management method of the nuclear issue of the Islamic Republic of Iran, now the achievements and actions taken by the Atomic Energy Organization are a winning card for the team,” Shirmardi said in reference to the organization's role in the JCPOA and support for the negotiating team.

