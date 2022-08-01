Export from Busher province rises 79% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN – The value of export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 79 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Mehdi Safavi, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that over 9.723 million tons of products worth over $5.164 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the said four-month period, indicating also 12 percent growth in terms of weight.

He named petrochemicals, minerals, fisheries and vegetables as the main exported products, and China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Turkey, Pakistan and Singapore as the major sources of export.

The official further announced that about 206,000 tons of commodities valued at over $672 million were imported to the province in the first four months of the present year, indicating 95 percent growth in value and 45 percent rise in weight year on year.

He named kinds of fabric, rice, kinds of tea, kinds of tire, motorcycle and bicycle parts, kinds of restaurant cooking devices, and passenger car parts as the major imported items, and China, UAE, Russia, India, Thailand, Philippines, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Republic of Korea and Japan as the main sources of imports during the said four-month period.

As previously announced by Behrouz Qarehbeygi, the director-general of the province’s customs department, the value of export from Bushehr province rose 67 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He put the value of export from the province at $10.136 billion in the past year, and the weight of exported commodities, including gas condensate, at 25.78 million tons, with six percent growth year on year.

The official further announced that 25.506 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding gas condensate, worth $9.9 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the previous year, showing 73 percent and six percent annual rise in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named petrochemical products, gas condensate, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables as the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique and Qatar as the major export destinations of the province’s products in the past year.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $17.24 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 22 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 35.656 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned four months, IRIB reported.

Meanwhile, some 11.159 million tons of goods valued at $17.24 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 17-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 46.815 million tons of non-oil goods worth $34.48 billion with its trade partners in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 19 percent in terms of value, the IRICA data showed.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $5.617 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $2.398 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $2.264 billion, Turkey with $2.06 billion, and India with $567 million.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquefied natural gas, urea, liquid butane, polyethylene, bitumen, light petroleum oils, iron and steel ingots, and light oil products were among the top exported items in the said four months.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these four months were the UAE with $4.875 billion, China with $4.422 billion, Turkey with $1.787 billion, India with $859 million, and Russia with $599 million worth of imports.

