Commodities worth $437m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 2,062,224 tons of commodities worth $437 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.632 million tons of commodities valued at almost $232 million

On this floor the IME sold 946,234 tons of cement, 391,000 tons of iron ore, 202,617 tons of steel, 31,500 tons of sponge iron, 30,000 tons of cast iron, 15,545 tons of zinc, 8,025 tons of aluminum, 8,015 tons of copper, 100 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 7 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 424,839 tons of commodities worth more than $199 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 79,749 tons of polymeric products, 10,800 tons of vacuum bottom, 25,500 tons of lube cut, 26,292 tons of chemicals, 25,700 tons of sulfur, 3,652 tons of base oil, 225 tons of insulation and 154,732 tons of bitumen.

The IME also traded within the same week 5,343 tons of commodities on its side market.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume, and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

