Monthly gasoline exports stand at $32m

TEHRAN - Iran exported 116 million liters of gasoline worth about $32 million in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed.

Over the past few years, the Islamic Republic has managed to not only become self-sufficient in gasoline production but also become a net exporter of the strategic fuel, however, the significant increase in domestic gasoline consumption in recent months has once again raised concerns about the need for imports.

Iran became a net gasoline exporter in February 2019, after the inauguration of the third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGS) project which added 120,000 barrels to the country’s daily gasoline production.

The increase in the country’s gasoline production and exports came despite the fact that nearly two years ago Iran was an importer of the strategic product, shipping in over 4.5 million liters per day of gasoline.

The increase in the exports of the mentioned commodity is a result of the increase in the country’s refining capacity.

Over the past seven years, Iran’s refining capacity has also increased by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

The country’s refining capacity, which stood at 1.8 million bpd in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended on March 20, 2014), has reached 2.3 million bpd.

There are currently 10 refineries in the country, nine of which are processing crude oil, and one is specially designed for refining gas condensate.

