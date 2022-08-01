Muharram mourning relies on devoted people

TEHRAN – Some 1400 years of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS) that is increasingly spreading all over the world is one of the miraculous aspects of people’s love for the third Shia Imam.

Imam Hussein led the Battle of Karbala against the corrupt government of the tyrant of the time, Yazid, for the social justice of his people. He and his family members were martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram in the year 61 AH of the Islamic calendar (680 CE).

This incident has not been a personal incident to serve the interest of a particular individual or group of people; in fact, the event of Karbala and the martyrdom of Hussein bin Ali (AS) and his devout friends are a school with lessons such as truth-seeking, human dignity, self-esteem, devotion, sacrifice, and fight against oppression and injustice.

Throughout history, the ritual of honoring Tasua and Ashura (the 9th and the 10th) of Muharram as a whole has relied on the people themselves and the devotees of Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

One of the main reasons and mysteries for the long-standing permanence of Muharram events and the repetition of the Ashura ritual every year, in a more magnificent form, depends on the people.

In fact, if the people did not hold the rituals, and if the Husseini lovers did not take over the work and service regarding Muharram mourning ceremonies, and only the governments wanted to support what we are witnessing today, nothing would remain of it.

So, Muharram is one of the most spontaneous Islamic movements that remained alive for around 1400 years.

However, Hussein (AS) does not belong to Muslims only. His behavior and lifestyle represent a way of life for all humans who wish to live a prosperous life. It is in the nature of all human beings who hate oppression and cruelty and would like to stand against it.

He teaches us to have courage and chivalry in life. That is why he faced the army of the enemy on the tenth day of Muharram and said “If you do not believe in any religion and do not fear the resurrection day, at least be free men in this world.” This saying clearly shows that his teachings are not limited to Muslims only, but his way of life can be a role model for all of those who wish to live a humane life.

FB/MG

HIGHLIGHT: Hussein (AS) does not belong to Muslims only. His behavior and lifestyle represent a way of life for all humans who wish to live a prosperous life.

