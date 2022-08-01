Fateme Rahbar: Don't call Babak the Luxury Martyr; he was a human being as well

Martyr Babak Nouri Heris is one of the martyrs who defended Hazrat Zeinab's shrine and is well-known among today's generation.

The book "Twenty-Seven Days and One Smile," written by Fateme Rahbar and published by Khate Moqadam, is a biography of him.

Rahbar is from Bandar Anzali and is one of Babak Nouri's fellow citizens. Since 2005, she has worked in the fields of poetry and fiction, and "Twenty-Seven Days and a Smile" is her first book to be published.

* What prompted you to agree to write this book?

Before this, I had never considered writing martyr life stories because I believed that this work required education and expertise, which I lacked, but in 2017, I was selected for this work by the Tehran Art Bureau as part of a process.

* Did you previously know Marty Nouri?

The truth is that all I knew about Babak came from photos of him—that he was a handsome young man who went to Syria and was killed there. I didn't have further information about him.

* Did you encounter any significant obstacles while writing this book?

Unfortunately, I was confronted with a lack of information from the start. His mother is a sweet and quiet woman. I expected her to tell me a lot about Babak's childhood, but she didn't. Not that she didn't want to; some people are natural storytellers, while others are not. Even if she remembered something, she couldn't tell us about it in a story form. As a result, I knew little about Babak's childhood.

* Given that the book has been out for a while, have the martyr's family or readers provided you with any specific feedback?

As you pointed out, since many people haven't yet read the book, it's too early to receive feedback. But thank God, I've heard nothing but good things from his friends and even random strangers. Many readers have expressed their enjoyment of the book. They claim that reading this book made them feel good even though they were familiar with Babak's life.

Another thing I'd like to say is that I find it sad that some people only like Babak because of his good looks. Although this is a plus, Babak possessed far superior qualities for which he should be remembered. It would be preferable if this martyr was remembered and admired for his humanity rather than his attractiveness.



