TEHRAN— Elsewhere in Iran, Nader Shah (August 1688 – 19 June 1747) might be considered someone like a historical tyrant. But here he is a national hero.

He reformed Iran’s military forces and utterly defeated Afghans in a series of brilliant victories, after which he restored Tahmasp to the Iranian throne.

Born Nader Qoli Beg, Nader created an Iranian empire that stretched from the Indus River to the Caucasus Mountains. He is widely considered one of the most powerful rulers in the history of the nation. He assumed power when a period of chaos overwhelmed Iran.

Modern travelers to Mashhad, northeast Iran, may visit Nader’s equestrian statue, which crowns his otherwise dour grey-granite mausoleum. Moreover, there is a small museum displaying guns, a rhino-hide shield, and a carpet portrait of Nader on horseback.

The mausoleum is surmounted by an impressive equestrian statue depicting the monarch holding an ax, the work of renowned Iranian sculptor Abolhassan Sadiqi.

The museum showcases various objects from the introduction of the Afsharay period such as weapons, rare paintings, and scenes of war, horseback riding objects, rare swords, and several manuscripts, to name a few. Moreover, it displays a variety of coins, dishes, and other objects from the Safavid to the contemporary period.

Nader endeavored to reunite the Persian realm while repelling invaders. He is sometimes referred to as the Napoleon of Persia or the Second Alexander.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Nader Qoli Beg had an obscure beginning in the Turkish Afshar tribe, which was loyal to the Safavid shahs of Iran. After serving under a local chieftain, Nader formed and led a band of robbers, showing marked powers of leadership.

With the navy he proceeded to build, Nader Shah was able not only to take Bahrain from the Arabs but also to invade and conquer Oman. In February 1739, after capturing several cities of the Mughal Empire of northern India, he moved against the main Mughal armies at Karnal, India. He won the battle and entered Delhi, returning to Iran with vast amounts of loot, including the fabulous Peacock Throne and the Koh-e-Noor Diamond. He then attacked the Uzbeks around the cities of Bukhara and Khiva; his empire had reached its furthest expansion and rivaled the territorial extent of the ancient Iranian empires.

In 1741, after an assassination attempt on him had failed, Nader Shah suspected his eldest son of complicity and had him blinded. In 1743, Nader Shah again attacked the Ottoman Turks, but revolts in Iran forced him to conclude a truce. He renewed hostilities with the Turks as soon as possible, winning a great victory over them near Yerevan. Peace was concluded in 1746.

Although brilliantly successful as a soldier and general, Nader Shah had little talent for statesmanship or administration, and Iran became utterly exhausted during the later years of his reign.

Tens of thousands of people perished in his ceaseless military campaigns, and the exactions of his tax-gatherers ruined the country’s economy. Nader Shah had always been harsh and ruthless, but these traits became more pronounced as he grew older. His suspiciousness and capricious cruelty continued to grow, and wherever he went, he had people tortured and executed. The consequence was that revolt after revolt against him occurred. In the end, he was assassinated by his own troops while attempting to crush an uprising in Khorasan. Nader Shah’s only interests were war and conquest. Once, when informed that there was no warfare in paradise, he remarked: “How then can there be any delights there?”

The Musee Naderi has two halls, the first hall displays various objects from the introduction of the Afsharay period, and the second hall includes a variety of coins, dishes, and other objects from the Safavid to the contemporary period. The war ball belonging to the time of the reign near the tomb tower is the booty of Iranian men from the Portuguese war. At the Museum of the Arms, weapons of the Afsharian period, rare paintings and scenes of war, horseback riding like the horse saddle from Afshariyah to Qajar era, two rare swords, as well as several manuscripts, including the rare universe history. On the northern corner of Naderi Gardens is the tomb of Colonel Mohammad Taghi Khan Pasayan. He was a late Qajarian soldier and the first Iranian man to complete his graduate training course.

