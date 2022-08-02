TPO to establish export investment fund to support knowledge-based businesses

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak has said his organization is pursuing a plan for establishing an Export Investment Fund in collaboration with the National Development Fund (NDF) and the country’s banking system to support knowledge-based exporters.

“The National Development Fund has announced its approval and the banks are also fully prepared in this regard; On the other hand, considering the position of knowledge-based and technological products, international companies also welcome participation in this sector,” Peyman-Pak said on Tuesday.

The export investment fund creates the capacity for knowledge-based companies to enter the international arena, he said, adding: “By introducing knowledge-based companies that have business potential, the Export Investment Fund creates an opportunity to attract foreign investment and to support this sector.”

According to the official, the idea for establishing the mentioned fund has been proposed by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the TPO is currently negotiating with the relevant entities to realize this idea.

Emphasizing that the Export Investment Fund will be responsible for supporting knowledge-based exporters, the deputy minister noted: “To have an efficient fund, the mechanism and format must be designed properly from the very beginning so that we do not face problems when it starts providing services.”

EF/MA