Vacuum bags have become quite popular in industrial and household packaging, which makes the vacuum bag would be in a particular place.

The Vacuum Bags have been used in different applications: food conservation, cloths compression, electronic device protection, etc. Multiple sizes, thicknesses, and types are available to accommodate a variety of products. Their mechanism is simple: suck out the air inside the Bag and make sure the Bag is barrier to air diffusion.

Three factors are necessary to determin the quality of vacuum bags:

• Materials of the bags

• Thickness of the layers

• Ribbed (Embossed) profile

Material

The material composition of the bags is a vital factor in ensuring the bags will be impermeable and seal to a high standard to hold a vacuum. The best way of making a vacuum bag is using a multilayers film because they provide various specifications. Inside layer, directly is in contact with the food or sensitive products, therefore, there is not any reaction between the bags and stored products. The best material for the purpose is Polyethylene (PE), which ensures quality sealing. Polyamide in the outer layer provides a barrier film which makes a suitable vacuum bag. The bags on the market have the suitable thickness of polyamide and protect stored products from oxidation or other damage from air diffusion. 20 to 30 µm of polyamide on the outer layer makes a barrier layer to air entering.

Thickness

Food vacuum bags must be thick enough because they also protect the products from outside mechanical damages. The available food vacuum bags have a smooth layer with a thickness of 100 micrometers and a ribbed layer with a thickness of 130 micrometers.

Ribbed (Embossed) profile

The last factor that distinguish top-quality vacuum bags from lower-quality bags are the shape and the height of the embossed profile (channel layer). Both are important for efficient vacuuming (removing the air from the Bag). When you start to suck the air out of the Bag with two smooth layers, the layers will stick together even before all the air is removed, and the food wouldn’t be stored properly. The unique shape of the channels in the embossed profile ensures adequate airflow during vacuum packing. The embossed profile height provides quality vacuum storage.

Type of Vacuum Bag

Vacuum Bag Type Clarity Common Uses 4 Mil (100 micrometer) Vacuum Bags Excellent Most common vacuum bag thickness used for food and industrial vacuum packaging applications. Excellent clarity and multiple sizes in stock. 4 Mil (100 micrometer) Vacuum Bags Good Vacuum bags 4 mils or thicker are often used for large bone-in primal cuts, packaging metal for overseas transport, bulk coffee beans, and more. 5 Mil (125 micrometer) Vacuum Bags Fair 5 mil vacuum bags are considered heavy-duty vacuum bags for packaging pointed and sharp objects including bone, metal, and heavy plastic pieces. Channeled Vacuum Bags Fair Channeled vacuum bags are commonly used with home use nozzle vacuum sealers to obtain a full vacuum on less powerful machines. Each bag comes with one smooth side and one embossed side. Vacuum Bags with zipper Excellent Used for packaging deli meats, baked goods, beef jerky, coffee, and other consumable products. Customers love the option of sealing products after the initial seal has been opened. Notched Vacuum Bags Excellent Ideal for retail-ready consumable and non-consumable products. An excellent choice when customer ease-of-opening is of high importance.

Karya Polymer Vacuum bags (with Zipper and one side valve) or compression bags have become quite popular in the last few years as more and more people have started compressing clothes and fabrics to save space. The Bags reduce the volume of packaging up to four times. The possibility of easy evacuation of air with an automatic valve without any Cap has made the use of these bags very simple. Vacuum packing reduces atmospheric oxygen and limits the growth of aerobic bacteria or fungi. The removal of oxygen can often extensively help extend product life.

You can compress, store, and organize your blankets, pillows, cushions, clothing, and other bulky items with any vacuum cleaner. The Karya Polymer bag is optimal for protecting documents, paper supplies, and other moisture-sensitive items. It is made of a five-layer barrier film. These bags preserve the quality of paper items by preventing moisture penetration.

In most homes, storage space is premium, so it makes sense to conserve as much room as possible. Space saver Vacuum bags are a great way to store items without too much storage space.

The best Vacuum bag should be strong, have leak-resistant seals so items stay compressed, and be of adequate size for the things you want to store.

Features:

·Reduce the volume of clothes, blankets, and pillows up to 4 times

·Improve the layout and increase the free space for the closet and luggage.

·Prevent entering air and moisture inside the Bag.

·Prevents formal cloths clothes from wrinkling.

·Prevent moths, fungi, and termites from entering the Bag.

Applications:

· Clothes and bedding in the closet

· House cleaning, moving, and traveling

· Suits, coats, and dresses

· Documents

How to use:

First, unzip the Bag; arrange the desired clothes or accessories.

Zip the vacuum bag with a zipper (ensure both edges of the zipper are entirely closed). Then vacuum the Bag with using a vacuum cleaner. (For small sizes, you can clean the air by rolling the Bag by hand.)

About Karya Polymer

Karya Polymer has a well-earned reputation of offering world-class manufacturing operations and responding quickly to customer requirements, is currently one of the largest and most reputable companies in the production of released Embossed Film (Liner) and Batch Inclusion Bag which are used in the tire and rubber industry in the region.