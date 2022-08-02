Iran condemns Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns visit by U.S. House of Representatives Nanci Pelosi to Taiwan, saying it violates the territorial integrity of China and goes against the UN Charter.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran views respect to the territorial integrity of countries as the basis of its foreign policy, and support for one-China policy in this framework is unquestionable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Pelosi’s plane landed at Songshan airport in Taipei at about 10.45pm local time on Tuesday. She was greeted by Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and the US representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk.

Kanaani said respect to the territorial integrity of countries is among the basic principles of the United Nations to the extent that Article 2 of the UN Charter obliges all UN members to avoid behaviors that would undermine territorial integrity and political independence of other countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added the “recent provocative behaviors” of American officials in the internal affairs of the Democratic Republic of China and “violation of its territorial integrity” is an example of the U.S. interference in different regions and countries across the world and such a policy has “brought nothing except instability and escalation of tensions”.

He went on to say that unilateralism and breach of international rules and commitments have become a habit in U.S. foreign policy.

The withdrawal of the U.S. from multilateral agreements, including the JCPOA, and imposition of inhumane and illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation are concrete examples that the U.S. is not committed to its obligations.