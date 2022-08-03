“After Adorno: Rethinking Music Sociology” published in Persian

TEHRAN – English sociology of music scholar Tia DeNora’s book “After Adorno: Rethinking Music Sociology” has been published in Persian.

Hassan Khayyati is the translator of the book published by Ney.

Theodor W. Adorno, German philosopher, sociologist, psychologist, musicologist and composer known for his critical theory of society, broached key questions about the role of music in contemporary society and argued that it affected consciousness and was a means of social management and control.

Asserting that music sociology can be greatly enriched by returning to Adorno’s focus on music as a dynamic medium of social life, this book considers cognition, the emotions and music as a management device.

DeNora is the director of research in the Department of Sociology/Philosophy at the University of Exeter.

Since 2010, she has been collaborating with music therapists Gary Ansdell and Sarah Wilson from the charity Nordoff Robbins on a longitudinal study of music and mental health, which is intended to result in a self-described “triptych” of scholarly publications, of which the first two had been issued as of 2015: “Music Asylums: Wellbeing Through Music in Everyday Life”, authored by DeNora, and “Making Sense of Reality: Culture and Perception in Everyday Life”, authored by Ansdell.

In July 2018, DeNora was elected a Fellow of the British Academy (FBA).

Her credits also include “Beethoven and the Construction of Genius: Musical Politics in Vienna 1792-1803” and “Musical Consciousness”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Tia DeNora’s book “After Adorno: Rethinking Music Sociology”.

