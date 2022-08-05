Amir Abdollahian demands release of Iranian citizen in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian demanded the release of an Iranian citizen detained in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj pilgrimage over the phone with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein late Thursday.

The two chief diplomats discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Iran’s foreign minister appreciated his Iraqi counterpart’s efforts to help facilitate the recent Hajj pilgrimage for Iranian pilgrims.

During the conversation, Amir Abdollahian followed up on the case of an Iranian citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj and asked Hussein to convey a message for his release.

Meanwhile, touching on the bushfires in southern Iraq due to the extreme heat and drought in the region, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized, “Unfortunately, the smoke caused by the fires in Iraq has seriously affected the residential areas of Dasht-e Azadegan in Khuzestan Province (in Iran).”

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for joint cooperation to immediately contain the fire.”

For his part, Hussein expressed the Iraqi government’s readiness and agreement for a joint measure by both countries to bring the fires in the Iraqi territory under control through coordination between border commissions.

Kileh border crossing should be reopened: Amir Abdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister also demanded that the Kileh border crossing in Sardasht be reopened for the movement of the people in the region.

The Iraqi foreign minister stressed he would follow up on reopening the Kileh border crossing for passengers.

Vienna talks

In the conversation, both sides held consultations over the latest developments in the ongoing nuclear talks in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani had said that Iraq had mediated to bring Iran and the United States’ views closer.