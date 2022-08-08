Monthly non-oil trade increases by 19%

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil trade increased 19 percent in the fourth Iranian calendar month (June 22-July 22), from the same month of the previous year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said the country traded 10.997 million tons of non-oil goods worth $8.947 billion in the mentioned month, IRNA reported.

The official put the monthly non-oil export at 7.992 million tons worth $4.171 billion, indicating an increase of 24 percent in terms of value and a two-percent increase in weight, year on year.

According to Latifi, the Islamic Republic imported 3.005 million tons of goods valued at $4.776 billion in the said month, registering a 15 percent rise compared to the figure for the same month last year.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $1.403 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $619 million, Iraq with $574 million, Turkey with $323 million, and India with $143 million worth of imports from Iram.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during the month under review were the UAE with $1.449 billion, China with $1.291 billion, Turkey with $514 million, India with $347 million, and Russia with $205 million.

As previously announced by the IRICA head, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), as compared to its previous year.

Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for the preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers, and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official has underlined.

EF/MG