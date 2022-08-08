First shipment of Iranian vaccines exported to Venezuela

TEHRAN - Two batches of Iranian-made vaccines for hepatitis and tuberculosis were exported to Venezuela on Wednesday, August 3.

The first shipment of Iranian vaccines including 200,000 doses were sent from Imam Khomeini International Airport to Caracas, Venezuela.

The vaccines included BCG and hepatitis B which are made by the Pasteur Institute of Iran. So far, 10 countries have succeeded in exporting the BCG vaccine, and there are only five active countries in the field of hepatitis B vaccine export, and Iran has now joined them, Delaram Darood, vice president of production of the Pasteur Institute, said, IRIB reported.

In June, Nicaragua received 200,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from Iran.

Iran is the sixth country in the world and the first country in West Asia to gain the ability to produce the Coronavirus vaccine.

Last November, the Ministry of Health issued a license to export 20 percent of the domestically produced coronavirus vaccines.

Given that the country’s need is met in terms of vaccination, the Ministry of Health approved exporting 20 percent of domestically produced vaccines, Kamal Heydari, the deputy health minister, said.

