What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A large collection of typography posters on Muharram by Mehrdad Musavi, Hadi Moezzi, Ehsan Moradi, Hamed Sohrabi, Ahmad Dindar, Nasir Bashiri, Mohammad Afshar, Bita Afkhami and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Laleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Ashura” will run until August 15 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., off Laleh Park.



Photo

* Nasser Mohammadi is showcasing his latest photo collection in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until August 15 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.



Painting

* Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Milad Purhaqgu and Anahita Darab Beigi.

The exhibit entitled “Nature” will run until August 19 at the gallery located at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Parviz Moazzaz, Mehdi Alainejad, Elham Heidari, Farhad Tavakkoli, Siamak Payandeh, Manuchehr Amiri and several other artists is currently on view in an exhibition at Ela Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 13 at the gallery located at 2701 Taheri Alley near Mellat Park in Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Ghazaleh Khoshqadam are on display in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition named “Faces behind the Face” will run until August 16 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* An exhibition underway at Artibition Gallery is showcasing the latest paintings by Mohsen Kiani.

Entitled “Silent Feelings”, the exhibit runs until August 14 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Paintings by Yasi Alipur are on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “The Sea: In Third Person”, the exhibit will run until August 15 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Shadi Yusefi, Saba Rusta and Aida Balanchi is underway at Sharif Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “No. 6/Trio” will be running until August 12 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.



Video art

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of video art by Amir-Saman Ebrahimi and Nima Purkarimi.

The exhibit will be running until August 12 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

* An exhibition of video art by Dorsa Basij is currently underway at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 19 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

MMS/YAW