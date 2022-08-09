Tehran to host intl. conference on Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – The fifth international conference on the Arbaeen pilgrimage will be held in Tehran on August 23.

Organized by Allameh Tabatabai University, the conference has been held every year since 2016, and this year it will be held with a 2-year break due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Arbaeen International Conference is an opportunity for all thinkers, especially those who have done research on this event, to explain the various social, political, spiritual, and religious aspects of this great event.

The event is an opportunity to explain the social, political, spiritual, and religious aspects of Arbaeen. Arbaeen has the capacity to unite all the free people of the world with any religion and profession, it shows the sincerity of a nation to commemorate human values.

“Arbaeen Lifestyle”, “transnationalization and changes in the Islamic world”, “Arbaeen and identity”, “Arbaeen is a response to spiritual, psychological and educational needs”, “Arbaeen: culture, art, and media”, “Arbaeen: groups and social capital”, “Pathology of Arbaeen”, and “human sciences and Arbaeen” are among the main topics to be discussed in the international conference.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year Arbaeen falls on September 17.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus, some 2 to 3 million Iranians attended annually in the Arbaeen march. However, last year, the rituals were held virtually to avoid the transmission of the disease.

