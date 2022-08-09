Tourism projects worth $20b underway nationwide

TEHRAN—Hundreds of tourism-related projects worth six quadrillion rials ($20 billion) are currently underway across Iran, an official with the tourism ministry has announced.

A total of 2,500 tourism-related projects are under construction in different provinces, Seyyed Mohsen Qoreishi explained on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The projects are expected to create plenty of job opportunities for the youth upon their completion, the official added.

Last year the tourism ministry announced that the tourism of the country was growing before the corona outbreak, its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, nearing the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent.

Iran was ranked as the second fastest-growing country in tourism based on data compiled by the World Tourism Organization.

Experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after the coronavirus is contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

