Tehran-Kuala Lumpur direct flights resumed

TEHRAN — Iran Airtour has resumed direct flights between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur after a three-year suspension, the Iranian embassy in Malaysia said on Saturday.

The first flight took off on Sunday, Nov. 16, with one weekly service now operating between the two capitals, according to a statement released by the embassy and reported by ISNA.

The embassy said that more flights are expected to be added in the coming months.

Iran Airtour is the sole carrier currently operating the route.

The reestablishment of the direct air link is expected to support tourism and business travel between the two Muslim-majority countries.

AM