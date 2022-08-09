Yemen warns of plots to divide Muslim world

The leader of Yemen’s Revolution has hailed the Palestinian response to the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, urging Gazans against providing any opportunity for the occupying regime to confront a single resistance faction in the coastal enclave.

During his speech, marking the annual commemoration of Ashura, Sayyad Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi commented on the latest escalation of deadly violence by “the Israeli enemy” in Palestine, saying “the escalation that the Islamic Jihad movement confronted, in which it presented its leaders and heroic men, reminds us of our continuing duty towards the Palestinian people.”

He explained that the Israeli entity tried to target the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza without the rest of the factions in a deceptive manner, warning that the entity will use this tactic of targeting each faction individually in order to differentiate between the united anti-Israeli resistance movements.

Addressing the Gazans resisting in Palestine, Abdul-Malik said "the moral and humanitarian duty of the brothers in Palestine is to maintain the unity of their position in confronting any Zionist escalation and to maintain a high degree of awareness and vigilance, and to be at the required level of cooperation and taking on causes with factors of force."

He stressed the Yemeni nation along with the Muslim world’s responsibility is to stand with and support the Palestinian people. He pointed out that the Muslim world must take the right stance and path on the Palestinian issue in its resistance to the Israeli enemy entity and strive to expel it from Palestine while backing the Palestinian people in this legal right to reclaim what belongs to them.

He warned against what he described as the evil scholars that seek to justify normalization with "Israel" and their declared and clear submission to the United States while trying to justify the normalization with the usurping apartheid entity under religious slogans. He pointed out that the title of Abrahamic used for the normalization deals between the occupying Israeli regime and anything related to that came under the context of distorting the Qur'anic verses to the service of the enemies of the Muslim World.

Abdul-Malik explained that the enemies of the Muslim World follow the methodology of removing the truth in their doctrine, approach, and behavior, while bringing falsehood in its place, considering that “when they manage to deviate the Muslim World from true independence that rids the Muslim World of dependency then they will be able to control it.”

He added "the United States and the Israelis want to deviate the Muslim World from the truth in all aspects of life," noting that the American-Israeli orientation is a diabolical trend that targets human society, foremost of which is the Islamic community, with corruption.

He continued "the U.S. and the Zionists are conspiring against the Muslim World and spreading sedition, and all these descriptions equate to targeting the Muslim World in its religion and life," pointing out that "accepting the control of enemies means losing everything, losing this world and the hereafter."

He further pointed out that the enemies of the Muslim World are seeking to pass normalization [with Israel], explaining that a large part of the enemies' plots are aimed at penetrating the nation from within, as moral and religious inviolability constitutes a great fortification for it.

Abdul-Malik warned "when some of the Muslim World’s sons accepted the negligence of al-Aqsa Mosque (Islam’s third holiest site in occupied Palestine), they accepted neglecting the Kaaba and Medina (Islam’s first and second holiest sites respectively)," noting that violating the Kaaba is a step of normalization, and all of these steps are a violation of the taboos in Islam and an insult to the Muslim World.

He pointed this out by noting that with the steps of normalization, hostile steps emerge towards the Islamic world’s interior and the free people of the Muslim World, explaining that "the more we see loyalty to America and Israel increasing, so the hatred of all those who confront them among the sons of the Muslim World increases."

Abdul-Malik pointed out that Saudi hostility [against Yemen] and one of the messages being delivered for the warriors in Palestine today has become clear saying "in Saudi Arabia, you can declare your loyalty to Israel in the media, but if you declare your position in support of the resistance factions in Palestine, you are liable to imprisonment."

One of the examples he highlighted was opening the “airspace of Mecca and Medina to the Zionists at a time when the airspace of Yemen is closed to the Yemeni people is a case that shows the nature of the alignments today.”

Abdul-Malik stressed the principle of brotherhood towards the challenges and dangers facing the Muslim World as an Islamic trend that represents the true interest of the Muslim World declaring "we affirm our pride in our brothers with the free people of the Muslim World and that we are part of the axis of jihad and resistance."

He added, "we will spare no effort in seeking to confront America's conspiracies," reiterating our solidarity with the peoples of our Muslim World in the challenges it faces in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The popular revolutionary leader advised the Saudi-led coalition to seize the opportunity of the truce to get out of the predicament it finds itself in Yemen, end the aggression and the siege as well as end their plots against the country.

He also touched on the battle of Karbala saying Imam Hussein represents an extension of authentic Islam and the Messenger of God and sacrificed everything to raise the Muslim World and save it from its enemies, explaining that Imam Hussein’s revolution came to confront a coup against Islam.

He added: "Yazid's [the tyrant at the time] rule was a threat to the Muslim World, as he violated the sanctity of Medina and Mecca and burned the Kaaba, and did not appreciate the sanctity of any of the sanctities of Muslims."

Abdul-Malik explained that the U.S. and "Israel" are an extension of Yazid's [cruel] approach, and whoever stands on their side and works for them from the Muslim World stands with Yazid's foot soldiers that attacked Imam Hussein. He pointed out that we are a targeted nation as it was targeted in the era of Imam Hussein with the same level of conspiracy against the Muslim World.

He explained that “our enemies seek to humiliate, conquer, enslave and control us, and seek to deviate the Muslim World even in its loyalties to be obedient and submissive to its enemies, pointing out that the Americans and Israelis have a complex that the Muslim World is independent and does not accept subordination.”

Abdul-Malik stressed that the source of the contemporary Yazidi danger is America, "Israel" and their agents, stressing that reality requires us to stand in the position of Imam Hussein in rejecting submission and injustice.

He pointed out that the same directions that Yazid and his allies moved with are moving the enemies of the nation today in our time, stressing that our Islamic affiliation necessitates us to stand in the position of Imam Hussein in the context of confronting the enemies.

Abdul-Malik further touched on the attempts of the enemies of the Muslim World to corrupt religious concepts to mislead the Muslim World so that it would not stand in the way of their control over it, saying “enemies work through evil platforms and scholars of misguidance to legitimize all forms of deviation in the name of religion, and this is a process of corruption of religion itself.”

While he called on the “dear” Yemeni people to be in a state of readiness and full vigilance to confront the enemies in the possibility of any treacherous attempts at breaching the temporary truce.