A story about resistance against the oppression of the worst kind

"The Army of the Righteous" is the title of a recent book authored by Masumeh Sepehri and published by Soore Mehr about the commander of the 31st Ashura Division, Mahdi Bakeri.

Mahdi Gholi Rezaei, who experienced many different things in the 31st Ashura Division, is the main character of the story.

When she was younger, the book's author said, she was interested in poetry, journalism, and photography, but she also read a lot of books because she was searching for the truth. She stated that because she didn't completely see the significance of dealing with the past in this manner, she used to have doubts about the war and the holy defense.

"After I turned 18, my entire life became unintentionally involved in the war and the holy defense, and I intended to live my life in a way that I would not regret later, and today I’m thankful for it," she said.

The author claimed that it took several years to complete the book's prose, adding: "The writing prose concluded in 2000 and released in 2004, and it also received numerous honors in a short time."