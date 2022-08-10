“Yes” App. designs free connection for announcing status of Arbaeen

If you are thinking of traveling for Arbaeen this year, the "Arbaeen Status Notification System" can be your travel companion, like in previous years, without the need for internet or an Iraqi SIM card and completely free of charge.

According to the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran (BMI), with the “Arbaeen Status Notification System", you can record your latest status or find out about the latest status of your traveling companion.

In order to get access this free system, just install or update the latest version of “YES” application.

Then you should go and click the showcase section and if you are a pilgrim, choose the option of ‘Notification Status” and if you are a passenger/traveler, choose the option of “View the Status”.