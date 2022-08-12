Eskandari registers for Iran Olympic Committee’s vice presidency

TEHRAN - Hashem Eskandari, head of Bowling, Billiard and Boules Federation of Iran, has registered for vice presidency election of the Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The National Olympic Committee presidential election will be held on Sept. 6.

Hadi Saei, Arash Miresmaeili, Mehdi Alinejad, Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, Fazlollah Bagherzadeh, Bahram Gadimi and Majid Shayesteh have registered for the presidency.

Fazlollah Bagherzadeh, Gholamreza Norouzi, Majid Keyhani, Mahin Farhadizad, Hassan Rangarz, Mehrali Baran Cheshme and Hashem Eskandari have registered for vice presidency.