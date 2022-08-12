Mohammad Mousavi withdraws from Iran volleyball team

TEHRAN – Mohammad Mousavi, who had been invited to Iran volleyball team for the first time since 2020 Olympic Games, withdrew from the National Team.

The middle blocker has made the shock decision in protest to Iran volleyball federation’s poor facilities.

Iran volleyball team prepare for the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner, where the Persians will meet Poland on Aug. 18.

Argentina and Serbia will be Iran’s next opponents in the prestigious tournament.

Behrouz Ataei had invited Mousavi for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, which will be held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11 in Poland and Slovenia.