What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Neda Dai-Ghaffar are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until August 23 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Mahshad Safavi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Parallel World”, the exhibition runs until August 22 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Nilufar Mohammadi is on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Loss” will be running until August 17 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Sona Goshtasbi is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Home and Fish” will run until August 24 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Maryam Amirvaqefi, Sara Soleimani, Shora Majedian, Nazgol Nayyeri and Nushin Vedai are on view in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 2 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Banafsheh Dinerzi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

Named “Mortal”, the exhibit will run until August 22 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Taha Hamed is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “Pierre Riviere: A Warning Rage”, the exhibit will be running until August 23 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Watercolor

* A group of painters, including Ehsaneh Nazari, Yeganeh Qasemi, Armaghan Abedi, Kamran Hamidinejad and Atefeh Hassani, are showcasing their latest works in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 17 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Mina Alizadeh is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition named “Beauties Carved out of Ruins” will be running until August 23 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Mona Rahnamai, Fatemeh Attaran and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Sparks and Crackles in My World” will be running until August 22 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

