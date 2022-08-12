Iran crowned champions of 2022 CAFA U19

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 4-0 to win 2022 CAFA U19 Championship Friday night.

Amin Hazbavi, Saeid Saharkhizan, Amirreza Eslamtalab and Amir Shahim were on target for Iran against Tajikistan.

Samad Marfavi’s boys claimed the title with eight points, two points above Uzbekistan.

Hosts Tajikistan came third with six points, followed by Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

Earlier on the day, defending champions Uzbekistan had been held to a 1-1 draw against rock bottom Afghanistan.

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).