TCCIMA to host business forum with Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan next week

TEHRAN – A 75-member trade delegation from Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan is scheduled to visit Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on August 20 to attend a business forum, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Headed by the deputy prime minister and minister of industry and commerce of the Republic of Tatarstan, the delegation is comprised of the representatives of 45 companies active in a variety of areas including oil, gas and petrochemicals, transportation and logistics, aviation, food and agriculture, health, cosmetics, chemicals, automobile, construction materials and supplies, polymer, investment, and entrepreneurship.

As reported, during their visit to Iran, the group will also meet and hold direct talks with private sector representatives of Tehran, Gorgan, Rasht, and Tabriz with the aim of developing business relations.

The Republic of Tatarstan is a republic of Russia located in Eastern Europe. It is a part of the Volga Federal District, and its capital and largest city is Kazan which is an important cultural and economic center in Russia.

EF/MA