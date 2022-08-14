Companies in the fields of supply and sale of chemical and mineral materials must always have a comprehensive understanding of the current market requirements and the ability to forecast the future, therefore, in addition to supplying the target markets, they can also obtain the desired financial profit from their business.

In this article, how the market is changing, reports, comparing the purchase of chemicals from suppliers and manufacturers, and the Iranian market for the purchase of chemicals and minerals is investigated.

One of the companies supplying and producing chemicals in Iran is teamchem.co. This company has been able to grow significantly in recent years by staying up to date on the latest changes in the chemicals and minerals market. Using its well-equipped laboratory and quality control department, TEAM chemicals has been able to supply its products all over the world. To use the experiences of this company and the practical results of using the information stated below, you can refer to this company's website.

How are these markets changing?

The chemical market has always been affected by economic and political developments. As a result, not only being aware of the needs of the market but also predicting how the market will change can be a key factor in the success or failure of a business. Being data-driven and up-to-date with effective news, using statistical data from different countries for each product is one of the prerequisites for competing in chemical and mineral market. Although there is always possibility for error in predictions, this data provides a largely reliable insight. For instance, in 2019, many major chemical and mineral supply companies predicted supply constraints in 2022, which we are experiencing now.

With a simple search on the Internet, you can find many institutions around the world that provide statistical data on the current conditions of this industry and forecasts of market developments. By purchasing a subscription from these centers, you can get valuable data. Note that most of this data is prepared based on the chemical industry of a country or several countries, so to protect privacy, the information will definitely not be complete, but it can help you to achieve the correct perspective. However, only access to data is not enough, but the correct analysis of data along with other effective factors can help you correctly predict the future of the mineral and chemical market.

Types of chemical market reports

The data and chemical market reports received from different institutions may be directed to specific fields. For example, some institutes provide reports to compare the growth of chemicals used in each industry. The output of these reports generally compares the rate of growth of the chemical or mineral market in each industry.

On the other hand, there are also institutions which provide data according to each product. Businesses that are engaged in the supply or production of certain chemicals can use this information according to their priorities.

Growth in this chemical and mineral market directly depends on purchasing and selling at the right time. Consequently, any data that can lead you in this direction will be valuable.

Buying chemicals from suppliers or manufacturers?

Chemicals are usually purchased from companies who are supplier or independently from the manufacturers. Supplies are also called distributors and exporters. Purchasing directly from the supplier has advantages such as being cost-effective and less time-consuming. But the question that arises is, what is the reason for the existence of suppliers in this market? Chemical suppliers are usually companies that supply a wide range of chemicals. These companies are connected with many manufacturers, which can help buyer to supply many products from one source. Therefore, instead of spending a lot of time and money to find reliable manufacturers, evaluate them and coordinate each purchase with different companies, customers can benefit from delegating these tasks to a supplier of chemicals and minerals to hand over.

Each of the suppliers offers specific products for their target industries. For instance, suppliers of chemicals used in agricultural fertilizers focus more on the products of this field and are specialized in these chemicals. Other important industries for segmentation of suppliers can be considered as textile, ceramics and glass, food and pharmaceuticals, drilling fluids, plastics, etc.

Chemical market inside Iran

Although it is profitable to export raw materials, by building petrochemical plants and refineries, it is possible to prevent the sale of raw materials and increase profitability. In recent years, many petrochemical and refineries have been built in Iran. As the result, Iran has emerged as one of the largest suppliers and producers in the world.

It can be predicted that by taking advantage of this potential, Iran will be able to become one of the largest producers of chemicals in the world. To realize this, a proper analysis of chemical and petrochemical consumers inside and outside the country should be done.

In order to check the trend of consumption of chemical and mineral substances in the country, the increase in the demand of the domestic market should be investigated annually, and at the same time, the obstacles on the way of these industries should be identified and removed. In this situation, it is possible to supply the domestic market with correct data and then plan for international markets.

The number of domestic industry's needs and consumption of chemicals can be predicted by examining important industries such as automobiles, food, and pharmaceuticals, etc. Then this assessment and prediction can be extended to other industries and decisions can be made accordingly.

Among the other effective factors in determining the amount of domestic chemical market needs, we can refer to the study of the population and how it grows or decreases. How the population changes will have a significant impact on the consumption of chemicals in different industries.