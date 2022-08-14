Iran women’s volleyball team into final of 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team booked their place in the final match of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Sunday.

Alessandra Campedelli’s girls defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22) in the semifinals.

It was Iran’s second medal in an international tournament since 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand, where Iran won a bronze medal.

Iran will play the winners of Turkey and Cameroon in the final match on Monday.

Iran's men's team also defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-11) in the semifinals and will play with the winner of Turkey and Cameroon in the final match on Monday.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.