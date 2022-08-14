TEDPIX drops 3,400 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 3,447 points to 1.463 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 8.615 billion securities worth 46.117 trillion rials (about $164.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 1,785 points, and the second market’s index fell 9,142 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange experienced a growth of 9.5 percent in the value of its trades in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Senior stock market analyst, Ashkan Zoudfekr, believes government must support the stock market against other parallel competitors like money and property markets, the Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported on Sunday.

“Considering the fact that the capital market provides liquidity and dynamism to the economy, and is a useful and active part of the country's economic development, strengthening it should become a priority for the government,” Zoudfekr said.

MA/MA