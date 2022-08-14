Ashura and its value in our beliefs

"Asghar's Sermon" is the title of a new book by Ali Muhammad Moadab, published by Soore Mehr. This book is a compilation of Masnavi poems about the Karbala tragedy and Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (AS).

* What is the overall theme of this book?

This lengthy masnavi tells the story of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (AS), the youngest martyr of Karbala, and his martyrdom. I have made an effort to work by examining the Iranian tradition of systematization and by researching the same framework that our ancestors used, but with fresh expression and viewpoints.

* Hazrat Ali al-Asghar is the subject of few literary works. How did you settle on this character from the Ashura tragedy?

I recently had a dream that inspired me spiritually and I choose to accept it as a significant invitation. I discussed my dream in the preface to the book. I studied a lot about it because it was a difficult task. As you pointed out, there aren't many sources regarding him, which is why it took me over 15 years to review this material by looking through relevant sites and books. Regarding this character from the Karbala story, I wrote a number of poems in a variety of genres, but none of them satisfied me, so I yearned to improve. I wasn't able to articulate the contents in any other way till the month of Muharram two years ago.

* Which verse or part stood out to you the most in the poem?

I love every word of this poem since I've been so invested in it for such a long time. In this poem, I tried to approach Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (AS) from a different perspective. I also wanted the poem to be informative as well as emotional for the readers. This poem is similar to a sermon that Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (AS) never really had the chance to deliver, and he was the only martyr of Karbala without a sermon, which is why I chose this title for the book.

* What are the major challenges in Ashura’s literature?

The main challenge, in my opinion, is to begin working on a topic with insufficient or inadequate knowledge. Our primary necessity is to learn about history and traditions because nobody can speak about a subject they do not fully comprehend.

* What is the status of Ashura and religious literature right now, and what changes need to be made?

Ashura is the most valuable concept in our beliefs. We must first educate ourselves and broaden our understanding of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) as those who want to work in this field. A poet should possess knowledge and information in addition to writing poetry from their emotions because the combination of these two maintains our religious literature alive.