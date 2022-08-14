“World, Northern Hemisphere”, “The Dreams of a Horse” to compete in Nancy film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “World, Northern Hemisphere” and “The Dreams of a Horse” will be competing in the Nancy International Film Festival in France.

The 28th edition of the festival will take place in the northeastern French riverfront city from August 26 to September 4.

Directed by Hossein Tehrani, “World, Northern Hemisphere” tells the story of 12-year-old Ahmad, who is the breadwinner of his family. At his mother’s request, they rent a farm, but human bones are discovered, disrupting their plan.

“The Dreams of a Horse”, a short film by Marjan Khosravi, follows Shahnaz, the oldest daughter of a nomad family, who loves writing and her stories are inspired by her lifestyle. Her father wants to marry her off to better the family’s condition, but Shahnaz wants to pursue bigger dreams.

The festival will also screen “Any Day Now” directed by Iranian-Finish director Hamy Ramezan.

The film is about Ramin Mehdipur, a 13-year-old boy and his Iranian family, all of whom have been living in a refugee center in Finland. Just as Ramin starts to enjoy the school holidays, the family receives the terrible news their asylum application has been denied. The Mehdipurs file a final appeal, and they continue with their everyday lives, trying to keep a positive attitude despite the looming danger of deportation. As Ramin starts the new school year, every moment, every friendship will be more precious than ever.

Marine Ottogalli, Igor Ivanov and Alain Chrétien will judge the official competition of the festival.

Photo: A scene from “World, Northern Hemisphere” directed by Hossein Tehrani.

