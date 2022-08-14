Weightlifter Reza Beiralvand collects gold

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Reza Beiralvand seized a gold medal in the men’s 96kg of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Sunday.

Beiralvand lifted 167kg in the snatch and 194kg in the clean and jerk to win the gold to lift a total of 361kg.

The silver medal went to Sunnatilla Usarov from Uzbekistan with 164kg (snatch) and 190kg (clean and jerk) and 354kg (total).

Saudi Arabian Ali Alothman snatched the bronze with 157kg in the snatch, 192kg in the clean and jerk and 349kg in total.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.