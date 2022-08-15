Visit Mahdishahr, a piece of paradise

TEHRAN–Mahdishahr, formerly known as Sang-e Sar, is a city and the capital of Mahdishahr county, in north-central Semnan province. While Semnan is known for its arid climate, the climatic condition of Mahdishahr is different from most other regions in the province.

Due to its location on the southern slopes of the Alborz Mountains, the city is completely mountainous, with cold winters and heavy snowfalls, but mild summers and green villages that have made it a piece of paradise.

It is a great travel destination all year round, especially in the summer, due to its natural attractions and historical monuments, such as castles and historical mansions.

Among the top tourist destinations of the county, which attracts many domestic tourists annually to the region, is Shahmirzad, a city well-known for its beautiful gardens and plum and walnut trees. It is also home to Shir Qaleh (Lion Castle), a prehistorical defensive structure located on a high mountain.

The home of a different species of animals as well as several old trees, the protected area of Parvar, is another tourist attraction of the county. A historical public bathhouse and cemetery can also be seen in this area. It is also the summer house of the region’s nomads.

Dargazin is another good-weather city where Armenian plums and pomegranates are grown in high quality.

Ebrahim Khan Palace, Molladeh Village, Kafer Qaleh, Rudbarak and Chashm regions, Sang-e Sar Nomadic Museum, and the ancient area of Kharand, are among the other tourist attractions of Mahdishahr county.

Handwoven carpets, kilims, and jajims are the main handicrafts of Mahdishahr people. There are many dairy products made by the region’s nomads from sheep milk, such as yogurt, a special product called Arsheh, butter, cheese, etc. Agricultural products such as walnuts, plums, Armenian plums, and pomegranates can also be purchased as souvenirs.

The history of the city goes back to the pre-Islamic era and its name is mentioned in the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of Persian poet Ferdowsi.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating.). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/AM