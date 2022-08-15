How to communicate with a child diagnosed with cancer?

One of the most common challenges among parents and those around cancer-stricken is how to treat their child after being diagnosed with cancer.

The simplest answer is that it is very important to talk to the child about their illness.

Most children in different stages of the treatment experience a wide range of emotions such as anxiety, fear, anger, and sadness during which the calm and patient behavior of others plays a big role in managing these conditions.

“One of the main questions of parents after diagnosing their child with cancer is whether to shield their child from information about the illness or share the truth with them.

However, the encounter of the children with their illness at any age can give them a great shock but it can be demonstrated with lower emotional reaction if the child is younger or with limited information,” Maryam Mohammad-Ali, head of the MAHAK psychology department, said.

“It should be considered that the children up to seven have no comprehension of serious illness, life or death concept. Given that, it is recommended that parents do not explain the illness in detail to not increase the child’s anxiety level.

However, due to the developmental level of children after seven years old, family members must provide them with information about the disease through psychologists and specialists’ assistance.

For example, the side effects of chemotherapy should be explained in a clear but understandable manner, so that they don’t get scared by facing external changes such as hair and eyebrow loss, dark circles under the eyes, and physical weakness.”

Emphasizing the role of the family in the treatment process, she added: “people around the child should, directly and indirectly, convey this message to the patient that you are not alone in this difficult path and the family is always by your side.”



