"The Motherhood Story," a special program, was held with a focus on the book "Salvation at the Dawn of Mab'ath."

A session for the analysis and review of the book "Salvation at the Dawn of Maba'at," written by Behnaz Qaredaghi and published by Khate Moqadam, which is based on the memoirs of the martyr Majid Salmanian, was held.

In this session, the book's author, Behnaz Qaredaghi, gave an explanation of how the writing process for the work began. After the publication of her previous book, she claimed that General Soleimani suggested she write and publish books about the martyrs who guarded Hazrat Zainab's shrine, particularly about those who died during the Khan Tuman operation and whose bodies are still missing.

“Despite my best efforts, I was unable to locate Shahid's family's address or phone number. Mr. Sarhangi's efforts eventually led to the discovery of the martyr's mother's telephone, and it was at that point that I started interviewing her and writing the book,” said the author.

“I quickly realized that this family was different from any other martyr family I had ever met. This family was living in difficult circumstances due to the father's 80% veteran status of his nerves and psyche, as well as the damage chemical bombs had caused to his lungs. Besides, the mother who works while caring for her husband in a patient and kind manner,” she added.

The book's author said that despite all the challenges, the book had been published, and she hoped that others would read it and realize how much our security depended on the sacrifices of great men.