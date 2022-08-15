Iran’s men’s volleyball team collect gold in Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team claimed a gold medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.

Iran B team defeated Cameroon 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14) at the Karatay Congress and Sport Center Konya.

Turkey defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 in the bronze medal match.

Iran’s women’s volleyball team will also play Turkey in the final match Monday night.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.