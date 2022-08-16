Charity to build 2,700 schools using new technologies

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, will build 2,700 schools using new ideas and technologies.

Barekat Foundation supports new ideas in building schools, Mohammad Torkamaneh, the CEO of Barekat Foundation, said on Tuesday.

The Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and training camps, and green management of schools, will be taken into consideration. The Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and training camps, and green management of schools, will be taken into consideration in the construction of these schools, he said.

Some 3,750 villages across the country are covered by the Barekat Foundation's school-building activities.

According to Torkamaneh, 1,800 schools have been constructed for the deprived, there are currently 250,000 students in Barekat schools.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG



