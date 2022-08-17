TEDPIX drops 8,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 8,101 points to 1.451 million on Wednesday.

As reported, the first market’s index dropped 5,738 points, and the second market’s index fell 16,746 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange experienced a growth of 9.5 percent in the value of its trades in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

