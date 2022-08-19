Love Is Folly festival to screen movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Four Iranian movies will be competing in the Love Is Folly International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

“The Future” by Amir Purkian, “The Inheritance” by Sadeq Sadeq-daghighi, “The Contrary Route” by Abolfazl Jalili and “Sea Boys by Afshin Hashemi and Hossein Jami will be screened in different sections of the 30th edition of the festival, which will take place in Varna from August 26 to September 4.

Starring Pantea Bahram and Kambiz Dirbaz, “The Future” tells the turbulent story of a contemporary family, in which Saeid, a 45-year-old man and the manager of a construction company, lives with his wife, Sara, and his seven-year-old daughter. His wife is extremely traditionalist and his daughter has diabetes.

“The Inheritance” is about Adel, a 16-year-old boy whose parents have divorced and his mother lives abroad. He lives a very happy and extravagant life next to his father in Tehran, until his relatives who live in another province ask his father to remarry. Despite Adel’s disagreement, his father travels there in hopes of getting married. However, on the way there he dies in a tragic accident. Adel’s relatives want to take his guardianship until the age of 18 so he can decide wisely regarding his inheritance. However, Adel wants his independence.

“The Contrary Route”, also known as “The Reversed Path” follows Emkan, a 17-year-old teenager who has not seen his father for many years and his mother works the late night shift in a factory. He has a small recording camera and he decides to make a film to give a twist to his routine life. Although he is not very proficient, he still tries his best to achieve his goal.

“Sea Boys” tells the story of two boys living in two opposite sides of the country with a shared story of losing one of their parents. The one living in the North has lost his father and the one living in the South has lost his mother. Both of them are in search of a substitute for the love of their lost guardian.

Photo: Mona Farjad acts in a scene from the Iranian movie “Sea Boys”.

