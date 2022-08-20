Indigenized technology needed for energy efficiency: VP

TEHRAN - Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari, has said technologies in the field of energy should be indigenized in order to improve energy efficiency in the country.

The plan for improving fuel consumption patterns started 20 years ago, but we should acknowledge that the plan has not reached its stated goals, Sattari said at the opening ceremony of the two-day Iran Energy Efficiency Conference on Saturday.

According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Iran is among the 10 largest emitters of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the world. The event aims to investigate energy efficiency in an integrated manner throughout the energy chain, including production, transmission, distribution, consumption, and storage of electricity, heat, fuel, and food, creating coordination of different sectors of oil, power, industry, roads and urban planning, environment, science, and tech

According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Iran is among the 10 largest emitters of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the world, and the residential and commercial building sectors are the main contributors to this challenge.

Increasing energy efficiency in existing and new buildings contributes significantly to reducing emissions and addressing climate change.

Despite sanctions putting pressure on the country, a unique opportunity was provided for business development and the activity of knowledge-based companies in the country.

Currently, over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

MG

