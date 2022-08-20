Ancient Siraf to reinforce physical protection

TEHRAN–Cultural heritage authorities in Siraf seek to enhance physical protection for the significant ancient port town, which is situated in Iran’s Busher province.

“Siraf is one of the rare ports in the world, where marine and seafaring activities have been practiced there since the ancient times, and due to the importance of the issue, physical protection of Siraf is to be enhanced,” CHTN quoted a local tourism official as saying on Friday.

The project will be commenced by installing fences around historical monuments such as the Jameh Mosque of Siraf, its traditional bazaar, mansions, and its centuries-old customs house, the official explained.

The official said one of their purposes is to control illegal excavations around ancient sites and monuments.

“In addition, we are set to boost physical protection by strengthening field patrols to prevent possible diggings [by unauthorized excavators],” the official said.

“Moreover, many landscaping and restoration projects have been carried out here since last year.”

Earlier in April, the tourism chief of Bushehr announced Siraf had considerable potential to become a UNESCO World Heritage. “The ancient port of Siraf can be registered on the World Heritage list due to its numerous historical monuments and originality of maritime trade with other ports of the world,” Esmaeil Sajjadimanesh said.

Siraf was Iran’s most important port from the Sassanid period to the 4th century AH. It bears plentiful evidence of Persian mastership and genius in seafaring, international relations, and interaction with other near and far cultures and civilizations.

Between 1966 and 1973, the British Institute of Persian Studies conducted seven seasons of excavation and survey at Siraf, which was a major city on the Iranian shore of the Persian Gulf that played a leading role in the network of maritime trade that supplied Western Asia with the products of India, the Far East and Eastern Africa between 800 CE and 1050.

Siraf had a population of about 300,000 during the early Islamic era and this fact shows that it was a large city. However, today, just about 7,000 people live in Siraf in a small area.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens. Moreover, Bushehr embraces significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras.

Furthermore, Bushehr is home to various archaeological mounds, including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion.

