Pakdaman hails Iranian fencers at Solidarity Games

TEHRAN - Iranian fencer Ali Pakdaman says that Iran men's team sabre had an outstanding performance at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Iran's men's team sabre claimed a gold medal at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

“It was a good result for us,” said Pakdaman, an Iran men's team member, in his interview with Tehran Times.

He reflected on the level of competition during the tournament, which concluded with a final between Iran and Turkey.

“The distance between the competing teams has been decreased. Uzbekistan has the strong senior and junior teams and showed how strong it is in Konya. Turkey is the third team in Europe and Kazakhstan has some top-level fencers,” added Pakdaman.

Ali Pakdaman won the individual saber silver medal after losing to the Turkish fencer in the final match on Tuesday night. This match ended 14-15 in favor of the Turkish opponent.

“In the individual category, I had a good run until the final, but I lost with just one hit difference in the final match. Before the start of the tournament, I got infected with the covid-19 disease, and the my preparation affected by the disease," said the Iranian fencer.

Pakdaman had defeated opponents from Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Mohammad Rahbari from Iran.

Pakdaman, Mohammad Fotouhi, Mohammad Rahbari, and Nima Zahedi defeated Turkey 45-28 in the final match.

“Fortunately, in the team sabre, we could compensate and emerge victorious against the Turkey team with a great performance,” he added.

Iran's women's team epee comprised of Azam Bakhti, Paria Mahrokh, and Mahsa Pourrahmati, lost to Turkey 45-39 in the final match.

“Iran women's team’s results were wonderful. Azam Bakhti won the bronze medal in the individual category for the first time ever, which was brilliant. I think Iranian women's fencing has a lot of potentials and can achieve more success in the future and even win the Olympic quota,” Pakdaman concluded.