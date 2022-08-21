India determined to fulfill commitments in Chabahar port: minister

TEHRAN - India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said the Indian government is committed to equipping and developing Chabahar port and will make its utmost effort for turning the port into a regional and international transit hub.

Sonowal made the remarks in Chabahar on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali-Akbar Safaei in which the two sides discussed the development of maritime and port cooperation between the two countries, the PMO portal reported.

Stressing the rich cultural and historical relations between Iran and India, the minister noted that such relations will pave the way for the development of bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasizing that the Indian government is committed to developing Chabahar Port, the minister stated that the joint determination of the two countries to develop cooperation in 2016 and during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Iran led to strengthening bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

Chabahar port is a transit gateway and has a significant role in International North-South Transport Corridor, he said, adding that the port shortens the time and route of transporting goods for Central and South Asian countries.

The Indian government will continue its effort for turning Chabahar Port into a regional and international transit hub, Sonowal stressed.

After meeting with Sonowal, Safaei told the press that Iran expects the Indian government to increase engagement in Chabahar port.

“We expect the activity of the Indian government to increase in Chabahar port,” he said.

“We take the visit of the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India in Chabahar port as a good sign and encourage both sides to fulfill their commitments regarding Chabahar port,” Safaei added.

Emphasizing that Chabahar will be open to all neighboring countries as a gateway for trade, the official said: "We are sure that with the practical actions taken by India and Iran, we will witness the increasing prosperity of Chabahar port."

Sonowal arrived in Tehran on Friday, August 19 to discuss the expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s authorities.

Under a 10-year agreement with Iran, India has committed to developing and operating Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar, located on the Sea of Oman in southeast Iran.

Earlier this month, the Indian Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways celebrated “Chabahar Day” in Mumbai to reiterate its commitment to developing the southeastern Iranian port which is going to connect India to Central Asian markets through the International North-South Transport Corridor.

EF/MA

Photo: PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei (1st R) and India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal (1st L)