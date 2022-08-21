‘Tatarstan eager to use Iran’s experiences in neutralizing sanctions’

TEHRAN – Tatarstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Korobchenko Oleg Vladimirovich has said his country is eager to benefit from Iran’s experience in circumventing U.S. sanctions, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

“In recent months, Russia has faced problems that Iran has been wrestling with over the past 40 years, for this reason, in order to benefit from the experiences of your country to get rid of such problems we have traveled to Iran with a 30-member business delegation,” Vladimirovich said in a meeting with TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak on Saturday.

In this meeting, Peyman-Pak underlined the industrial and oil and gas capacities of the Republic of Tatarstan, saying: “We are fully ready to develop relations with the Republic of Tatarstan. Fortunately, in the new era, the relations between the two countries have increased a lot and a suitable framework for the cooperation of the parties has been drawn.”

He stated that a working group has been set up to organize the two sides’ collaborations in various areas including commerce, industry, logistics, and energy.

“I hope today's meeting and the trips you will have to various Iranian cities will be an introduction to the expansion of economic relations and will create a leap in future commercial and industrial cooperation,” Peyman-Pak said.

